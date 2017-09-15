Delaware Joins Planned Interstate Emergency Services Compact

DOVER, DE (AP) – Gov. John Carney is signing legislation to allow emergency medical workers in Delaware to respond across state borders. The bill authorizes Delaware’s participation in an interstate compact under which EMS personnel could cross state borders in the performance of their duties on a short term, intermittent basis. Emergency personnel covered by the compact include those responding to calls for assistance, covering large-scale planned events such as concerts and sporting events, and responding to unplanned events where federal agencies are dispatched to support details, such as wild land firefighting teams. Officials say the compact will take effect when 10 states agree to participate. So far, seven states have passed legislation allowing their participation.

Related