House Majority Whip Talks Revenue Plan

LANCASTER – The PA House revenue plan approved this week is now in the hands of the state Senate. House Republicans passed a no-new-taxes plan (House Bill 453) that not does not rely on additional state borrowing and calls for the utilization of existing funds in dormant state accounts to help balance the nearly $32 billion state budget. House Majority Whip, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County, says his constituents did not want to see higher taxes which was part of a Senate approved revenue plan. Gov. Tom Wolf supports the state Senate’s plan and opposes the House’s plan, but has not said he would veto the House version if it comes before his desk.

