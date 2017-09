HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania state government is preparing for the first known time to delay payments as a result of not having enough cash on hand amid a feud over how to patch a $2.2 billion budget gap. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office has not revealed how the Democrat will manage through a cash crunch that he has said will leave his administration unable to pay every bill on time, three months into the fiscal year. Beginning today, the state’s main bank account is projected to go below zero.

