Wolf Delays Payments Amidst Budget Stalemate

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will delay more than $1.7 billion in payments due to Medicaid insurers and school districts amid an unprecedented cash crunch. Wolf’s office issued a brief statement today, the day the state’s main bank account was scheduled to dip below zero. More delayed payments are expected while the Republican-controlled Legislature is embroiled in a three-month stalemate over how to plug a projected $2.2 billion budget hole. Wolf has spending authority under a nearly $32 billion budget bill lawmakers overwhelmingly passed June 30. But state Treasurer Joe Torsella and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale are refusing to authorize a short-term loan during the stalemate.

