Slight Drop In PA Unemployment Rate

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate crept downward in July, even as payrolls and the labor force shrank. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.9% last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate moved up slightly in August to 4.4%. A survey found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, employment, and unemployment all shrank in August for the second straight month. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 8,000 from a record high in July, remaining above 5.95 million. The tourism, manufacturing, and construction sectors reported growth, while government, education, and health sectors reported shrinking the most. Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

