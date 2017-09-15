Tied Down With Late Budget, Lawmakers Warned To Keep On Ties

HARRISBURG – As the budget situation continues, Pennsylvania legislators have turned their attention to what they should be wearing to the fight over state finances. Complaints about the dress code prompted the parliamentarian for the state House to issue a memo last week reminding members that men must wear a coat and tie. It touched off a debate, in a string of emails, between two legislators who are also military veterans. A Democrat legislator said the memo showed that Republicans in charge of the House care more about appearance than substance. A Republican colleague responded that coats and ties give a sense of professionalism and improve their performance. Lawmakers are trying to plug a $2.2 billion budget hole.

Related