Top PA Senator Vows Action In State’s Cash Crunch

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman is pledging fast action following the House’s passage of a plan to help plug state government’s $2.2 billion budget gap almost three months into the fiscal year. Corman said that senators recognize the situation’s urgency. Corman’s statement came after House Republicans passed a no-new-taxes plan that not does not rely on additional state borrowing and calls for the utilization of existing funds in dormant state accounts to help balance the nearly $32 billion state budget. The Senate passed a competing plan in July that included $1.3 billion in borrowing and a $500 million-plus tax increase package. Gov. Wolf supports the Senate’s plan and opposes the House’s plan.

