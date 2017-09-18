Kamenetz Running For Maryland Governor

TOWSON, MD (AP) – Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is joining Maryland’s crowded race for governor. He officially made the announcement this morning through a tweet. The 59-year-old Democrat has been county executive since December 2010 saying that he’s created jobs, improved schools, and protected the environment during his tenure. And he said he’s done so without raising taxes. The Democrat primary for governor is a crowded one for next year’s election. The field already includes six other Democrats. The primary is June 26.

