PA Senate To Confront House’s No New Tax Package

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate is back in session this afternoon in Harrisburg. The Senate’s chief piece of business is sorting through the House’s no-new-taxes plan, House Bill 453, which was approved last week amid a three-month stalemate over plugging a projected $2.2 billion budget hole. That plan that not does not rely on additional state borrowing and calls for the utilization of existing funds in dormant state accounts to help balance the nearly $32 billion state budget. The Senate approved a revenue plan in July that raises taxes on electric, natural gas, and phone bills and relies on borrowing.

