Pardon Board OKs Commuting Life Sentence In Baby’s Death

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Board of Pardons recommended commuting the life sentence of a Dauphin County woman who left her newborn to drown in a portable toilet. The board ruled after hearing arguments from supporters of Tina Brosius, who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 1995. They say her sentence was harsher than penalties imposed on women who committed similar crimes. The district attorney who prosecuted the case says her sentence should be commuted – but only after serving 30 years. At trial, Brosius said she let the child die in a park near Harrisburg because she feared her parents would kick her out. She was 18 and already had two children. The board’s recommendation is non-binding on Gov. Tom Wolf, who will make the final decision.

Related