Rally in Support of Down Syndrome Resolution At The Capitol

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin will lead lawmakers and advocates in a rally in support of his resolution condemning the practice of selectively aborting babies with Down syndrome tomorrow, September 19 at 10 a.m. in the Main Rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol Building. Other lawmakers and groups who plan to attend include: Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, Senators John Eichelberger, Scott Hutchinson, Mario Scavello, Ryan Aument, Camera Bartolotta, Guy Reschenthaler, John DiSanto, the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, The Arc of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Family Institute, and the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation.

Related