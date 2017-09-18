Vehicles Hit With Rocks Thrown Off Berks County Overpasses

HAMBURG (AP) – State Police are investigating after three vehicles were hit with rocks thrown from two overpasses above Interstate 78 in Berks County. The first incident happened about 3 a.m. Saturday in Upper Bern Township. That’s where troopers from the Hamburg barracks say a tractor-trailer’s windshield was struck by a rock thrown from the Mountain Road overpass. About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, two vehicles were hit by rocks tossed form the Power Drive overpass in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Police did not report any injuries.

