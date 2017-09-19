Adopting Down Syndrome Children Is A Blessing

LANCASTER – Heather Avis is a wife and mom, who could not have children of her own, She and her husband chose adoption. They have three adopted children, two with Down Syndrome. Heather said it’s been a rewarding experience. She says the greatest challenge in raising a child with Down Syndrome is not the child, but the world not recognizing the value and worth of a child with a special need. Heather Avis will be the guest speaker at Friendship Community’s 45th Anniversary Celebration Dinner on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Shady Maple. Tickets are complimentary, but reservations are needed by October 3rd. You can make reservations by calling 717-656-2466 or online at www.friendshipcommunity.net.

