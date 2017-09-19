Area Congressman Bill Goodling Dies

YORK (AP) – A former area Republican congressman for more than a quarter century has died. A statement from his family says Bill Goodling died Sunday evening. He was 89. The native of Loganville, York County, took office in 1975 after winning the congressional seat previously held by his father, George Goodling. He represented York County for 13 consecutive terms until retiring in 2001. Bill Goodling served as chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor for nearly a decade. His family says he was a former teacher, guidance counselor, and principal, who reached across the political aisle to push for improvements to public education. Memorial services are being handled by the Etzweiler funeral home.

Related