Area Lawmaker Running For U.S. Congress

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom is making a run for U.S. Congress. Bloom made his announcement today at a campaign website at www.actnowcongress.org. In launching his campaign, the Republican conservative is demanding that leaders in Washington fulfill the mandate of last November’s election. From repealing Obamacare, securing national borders, and restoring constitutional safeguards against government intrusion. He also called for an end to taxpayer funding of abortion, ending unfair trade agreements, and defending the Second Amendment.

