Lawmakers/Advocates Rally In Support Of Down Syndrome Resolution

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin will lead state lawmakers and advocates in a rally today in support of his resolution condemning the practice of selectively aborting babies with Down Syndrome. The rally will be held today at 10 a.m. in the main rotunda of the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Other lawmakers and groups who plan to attend include Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, Senators Ryan Aument, John Eichelberger, and John DiSanto, along with the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, The Arc of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Family Institute, and the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation.

Related