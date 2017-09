ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s governor says a revived Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act won’t work for Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan said today the Graham-Cassidy health care bill would “cost our state over $2 billion annually while directly jeopardizing the health care of our citizens.” The effort to repeal the health care law in Washington has taken on new life after it seemed all but dead earlier this summer.

