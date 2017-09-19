Officials Announce Drug Take-Back Boxes At PSP Stations

HARRISBURG – As part of the ongoing effort to curb the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania, officials with the Wolf Administration today announced the opening of 65 prescription drug take-back boxes at Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) stations across the commonwealth. State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker was joined by Acting Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jennifer Smith and other Wolf Administration officials at Troop H headquarters in Harrisburg to unveil one of the take-back boxes, which were donated by CVS Health as part of the company’s commitment to helping the communities it serves prevent prescription drug abuse and misuse. A statewide interactive map is available to help people find the nearest prescription drug take-back box. Since the program began in 2015, the Commonwealth has collected and destroyed 301,388 pounds of drugs.

Related