Time Running Out On PA Budget Deal Before Downgrade

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says state government has less than two weeks to end a budget stalemate before the state’s battered credit rating gets another downgrade and he must delay more payments for lack of cash. Wolf said that he believes that leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities are on board with getting a deal done and signed by Oct. 1. With cash running low, Wolf has delayed $1.7 billion in payments while state lawmakers deal for a third month over patching a projected $2 billion-plus deficit in a $32 billion budget bill they passed June 30. Wolf says credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s is giving Wolf and lawmakers more time to get a budget deal.

