Another Black Eye For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is suffering another black eye in its nearly three-month budget stalemate between Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Today, the credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s lowered its rating on Pennsylvania’s debt. That’s the second downgrade on Pennsylvania in three years as budget makers have struggled to pull the state out of a huge deficit. Pennsylvania is now rated even lower among states, sliding to the bottom five rated by Standard and Poor’s. The downgrade means the state will pay more to borrow money, potentially tens of millions of dollars a year. The state House and Senate are divided over whether to raise taxes as lawmakers look to borrow $1 billion or more to bail the state out of a $2.2 billion projected deficit.

