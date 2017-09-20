Gov. & First Lady Wolf Discuss Planned Parenthood’s Importance

BLUE BELL – Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf participated in a panel discussion and community forum on the importance of Planned Parenthood at Montgomery County Community College’s main campus. Other participants included Planned Parenthood medical providers, staff, and patients. The audience posed questions for the panel, seeking answers on everything from access to health care for immigrant women and proposed legislation in D.C. that could stop taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood. Gov. and First Lady Wolf were Planned Parenthood volunteers in York.

