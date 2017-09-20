Missing Teenage Girl Being Sought

WEST CHESTER – Chester County authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen this morning at Henderson High School in West Chester. Victoria Grimaldi has a history of mental health issues and does not have her medication. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray zip up style sweat shirt with a sparkly wing design on the back. She is also in the possession of a Jansport back pack that is turquoise in color with a plaid design. Grimaldi is described as a white female, with brown hair, blue eyes, 5’5”, and 125 pounds. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. It is possible that she has left the area and is using public transportation. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Whiteland Police Detective McCloskey at jmccloskey@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6023 or 610-842-1584.

Related