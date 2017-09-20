Preventing Welfare Fraud By Stopping Payments To Dead People

HARRISBURG – At a time when Pennsylvania has a $2 billion plus budget deficit, state taxpayer money shouldn’t be wasted. That’s the sentiment behind a bill introduced by Montgomery County Rep. Michael Corr. House Bill 1614 was generated in response to a report released last year by the Auditor General that the state Department of Human Services (DHS) provided nearly $700,000 in welfare benefits to at least 2,300 individuals who had been dead for 60 days. Corr said his bill would require DHS to increase the frequency of death records checks to ensure scarce state benefit dollars are more effectively utilized. The bill is currently before the state House Health Committee for consideration.

