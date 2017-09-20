Rallying For Resolution To Save Down Syndrome Children

HARRISBURG – A rally was held by state lawmakers and advocates at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg in support of Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin’s Senate Resolution 174, which condemns the practice of aborting unborn babies with Down Syndrome. A recent CBS report praised Iceland for virtually eliminating Down Syndrome by aborting 100% of those with a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis. Martin, along with Sen. John Eichelberger, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, and the other co-sponsors of the bipartisan Senate Resolution 174 are standing up for the rights of all people to live and thrive to their full potential. Martin added that some studies suggest that the abortion rate of babies with Down Syndrome is now as high as 90%.

