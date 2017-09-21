Down Syndrome Doesn’t Keep Chloe Down

HARRISBURG – PA high school student Chloe Kondrich demonstrates quite clearly how Down Syndrome lives matter. In her short life, she has served as an ambassador for those with special needs, helping public officials recognize the gifts and talents that people with Down Syndrome have to offer. Chloe was among those gathered at the state Capitol Tuesday for a news conference promoting a resolution that recognizes the inherent value and dignity of children with an extra chromosome. Senate Resolution 174, sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, condemns the abortion of babies diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Maria Gallagher, Education Director with the PA Pro Life Federation, says such abortions must end. She added that the lives of Down Syndrome children matter a great deal to families, schools, communities, and companies across the Commonwealth and it’s time for the discrimination against these valuable individuals to end.

Related