HAMBURG (AP) – State Police say three juveniles were arrested in connection with rocks thrown from an overpass above Interstate 78 in Berks County that damaged several vehicles. The three have been charged with propulsion of missiles, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. Authorities said one of the rocks thrown from an overpass in Upper Tulpehocken Township early Sunday was big enough to damage the undercarriage of one car.

