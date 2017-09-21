Man Convicted In Assault Of 6 Girls Gets 30 To 87 Years

DOYLESTOWN (AP) – A man convicted of sexually assaulting six girls from the same family, fathering two children with one of them, has been sentenced to 30 to 87 years in jail. Authorities say the girls’ Lancaster County parents had “gifted” their oldest daughter to 52-year-old Lee Kaplan because he helped them financially when they broke with their Amish faith. Kaplan was sentenced in Bucks County Court on multiple counts. The parents were convicted in July of child endangerment. Prosecutors say the victims considered themselves to be Kaplan’s wives.

