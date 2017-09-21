PA Credit Downgrade From Standard & Poors

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Keystone State’s credit rating is taking a hit as credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s lowered its rating on Pennsylvania’s debt. That’s the second downgrade in three years as budget makers have struggled to pull the state out of a deficit. Pennsylvania is now rated even lower among states, sliding to the bottom five rated by Standard and Poor’s. The downgrade means Pennsylvania will pay more to borrow money, potentially tens of millions of dollars a year. The PA House and Senate are divided over whether to raise taxes as lawmakers look to borrow $1 billion or more to help bail the state out of a $2.2 billion projected deficit.

