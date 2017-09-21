PA Senate Votes To Non-Concur With House Revenue Plan

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate voted 43-7 to non-concur with a House passed revenue bill. A conference committee will now be appointed to iron out a final fiscal code component. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument voted to non-concur and said the way they approach developing a budget must change. He said we can not continue to increase state spending and support bigger government with a one-time use of funds as revenue. He supports the House view that their should not be new taxes and enact pro growth economic policies that will generate revenue through enhanced economic activity. Aument added that he feared that continuing down a path of short term solutions will only serve as a barrier to economic opportunity in Pennsylvania. A conference committee made up of members representing the General Assembly’s four caucuses is created when the state House and Senate are deadlocked on developing language for a bill. Once a compromise is reached, the committee will submit a report to the two chambers for an up or down vote.

Related