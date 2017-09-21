PA Task Force One Returns After Deployment For Hurricane Response

HARRISBURG – Members of PA Task Force One, Urban Search and Rescue Task Force returned to their home station in Philadelphia after several weeks on federal deployment to assist first responders after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Hurricane Irma hit Florida. Five members remain deployed as part of a federal Incident Support Team currently stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico to provide support to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria. Their mission is to coordinate operations of federal resources currently on the ground there. The team has the capability to conduct water rescues and consists of highly trained personnel in search and rescue such as heavy rigging and structural specialists, hazardous materials, specialized communications, medical personnel, and canine handlers, as well as staff who will aid the team with ground support once they arrive on site. It is not known how long deployed members will remain in Puerto Rico.

Related