LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are investigating vandalism to a church. Yesterday morning, officers responded to the 6000 block of Jonestown Road and found four similar spray painted markings or “tags” in various places on the south side of the building. Police were advised the vandalism took place between August 18-29. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.

