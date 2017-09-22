Adoption Of Down Syndrome Children Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at the life of a young couple who wanted have their own children, but could not. Instead, they adopted three children, two of them with Down Syndrome. Heather Avis, author of “The Lucky Few,” says even though it was not want she and her husband originally expected, they see God’s hand in bring to them their special children. Hear more from Heather Avis on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.” Heather will also be the guest speaker at Friendship Community’s 45th Anniversary Celebration Dinner on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Shady Maple. Tickets are complimentary, but reservations are needed by October 3rd. You can make reservations by calling 717-656-2466 or online at www.friendshipcommunity.net.

Related