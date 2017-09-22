Man To Stand Trial In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – A Berks County man will be tried in Lancaster County Court for causing a four-vehicle crash that killed two people last year in Salisbury Township. A judge ordered 21-year-old Jeffrey Gable of Mohnton face charges of vehicular homicide and related counts regarding the Oct. 7, 2016 crash on Route 30 near Hoffmeier Road. Prosecutors say Gable, driving a non-emergency transport ambulance, was speeding and veered into opposing traffic when he struck a vehicle head-on, causing impact with two more vehicles. Doris Waltz, a 60-year-old passenger in Gable’s ambulance, was killed, as was Jason Oswald, the 43-year-old driver of a car struck head-on. Gable was transporting Waltz, who was in a wheelchair in the rear passenger area, to an area nursing home. Gable is free on $250,000 unsecured bail until his next court appearance. Authorities say Gable’s ambulance was traveling west on Route 30 at 64 mph in a 45 mph zone prior to collision.

Related