Military Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has adopted a resolution designating September as “Military Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month” in the Commonwealth. The resolution urges civilians to help prevent the suicides by learning the warning signs of depression and to be there for our veterans. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument , a veteran himself, sponsored the measure. The lawmaker said that the Veterans Administration has responded to the suicide crisis by boosting their mental health personnel and suicide hotline staff.

