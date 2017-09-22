Wolf Offers PA Help To Puerto Rico

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf expressed his support for the people of Puerto Rico as they begin work to assess damage and recover from the devastating effects of both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Wolf said, “Pennsylvania is proud to be home to more than 500,000 people of Puerto Rican ancestry, many of them with family members on the now-devastated island.” Five members of PA Task Force 1 are currently in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The members of the task force are assessing damage and offering their expertise as part of FEMA operations.

Related