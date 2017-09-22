York County Accident Claims Teen’s Life

DOVER TOWNSHIP – A 13-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a minivan while he and three other boys were walking or standing on the shoulder of a York County road with an elliptical machine. Police say the van collided with the boy and the machine shortly before 7:30 Thursday night in the 4800 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old driver of the van and the three other boys were not hurt. The teen, whose name has not been released, was a student at Dover Intermediate School. The district will provide counseling for students and faculty today. An autopsy is scheduled today. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355.

Related