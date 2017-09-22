York County Accident Victim Identified

DOVER TOWNSHIP – A 13-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a minivan while he and three other boys were walking or standing on the shoulder of a York County road with an elliptical machine. Police say the van collided with Matthew Gowen of Dover Township and the machine shortly before 7:30 Thursday night in the 4800 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. Gowen was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old driver of the van and the three other boys were not hurt. Gowen was a student at Dover Intermediate School. The district is providing counseling for students and faculty today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355.

