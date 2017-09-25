PA Prepares For Fall Foliage

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s 17 million acres of woodlands soon will be bathed in autumn colors and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Tourism Office again are teaming up to ensure fall foliage fans know when and where to look. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says Pennsylvanians truly are blessed with fall foliage viewing opportunities and the Bureau of Forestry tell us recent weather should usher in a banner year. Pennsylvania has long been a travel destination year-round, earning special recognition for its fall beauty. Each year, nearly 200 million domestic travelers inject an estimated $40.8 billion into the state’s economy, generate $4.1 billion in tax revenues, and ultimately support more than 310,000 jobs related to travel and tourism. Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks near the beginning of October across Pennsylvania. DCNR now has weekly fall foliage reports on its website.

