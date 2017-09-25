PA’s Budget Fight Runs Into Amazon Courtship

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania business boosters couldn’t help noticing that state government got slapped with another credit downgrade just as the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions are trying to land Amazon’s second headquarters. The credit downgrade comes amid an ugly budget stalemate over an entrenched deficit. Amazon declined to answer questions about it. Gov. Tom Wolf’s economic development secretary, Dennis Davin, says Amazon will look at Pennsylvania’s business environment, not its budget fisticuffs. Should Amazon select a site in Pennsylvania, the state Legislature will be asked to approve a package of economic incentives. Davin says it should be an easy case to make to lawmakers that an Amazon campus in one part of Pennsylvania would benefit the whole state and produce revenue that makes up for any financial breaks the state delivers.

