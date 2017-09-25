POW-MIA Flag Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank that would require the POW-MIA flag to be flown whenever the American and state flags are flown on state grounds and buildings received unanimous support from the Senate State Government Committee. In the last 100 years, over 1,100 Pennsylvania families have lost loved ones whose bodies have no known resting spot where their service and sacrifice can be marked and remembered. The black-and-white POW-MIA flag depicts the silhouette of a soldier with his head bowed. Behind the soldier are the images of a watchtower, a strand of barbwire, and the words “POW,” “MIA” and “You are not forgotten.” Congress designated the flag in 1990 as “the symbol of our nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing, and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia.” Senate Bill 822 now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

