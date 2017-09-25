Quilt Camp This Week In Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY – If you enjoy quilting, you may wish to volunteer for Global Aid Network’s annual Quilt Camp running this week at the GAiN Logistics Center at 1506 Quarry Road in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Volunteers will help prepare all stages of quilts to be completed during GAiN’s October Mission Packing Project. GAiN receives requests around the world for food, medical supplies, and especially blankets and quilts. Volunteers are asked to bring at least two yards of new 100% cotton quilting fabric to help with supplies. Volunteers are asked to bring a bagged lunch if you stay the entire day, and wear closed toed shoes. To RSVP or for more information, call 717-285-4220 or email blankets@gainusa.org.

Related