Senate Panel Approves Disabled Parking Access Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Transportation Committee has approved Senate Bill 888 aimed at improving accessibility of parking spaces for persons with disabilities. Under the measure, violators who illegally park in parking spaces or block access aisles designated for persons with disabilities will be subject to towing, charged with a summary offense, and be susceptible to increased fines. Access aisles are generally marked with diagonal lines adjoining the space. The bill was co-sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin along with Senate Transportation Committee Chairman, Sen. John Rafferty of Berks & Chester Counties. The measure is now before the full Senate for consideration.

Related