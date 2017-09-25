Social Media Threat Investigated At York County School

NEW CUMBERLAND – York County authorities became aware of a threatening post that was made through the social media site, Instagram. The post seemed to communicate a threat towards Red Land High School. Fairview Township Police were able to identify the juvenile pictured in the post with the help of the West Shore School District Administration. Police were able to speak to the student and his parents prior to the start of the school day. After the investigation, determined there was no credible threat towards the school. Despite this determination, police maintained a heavy presence at the school through the beginning of classes.

Related