Suspect Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

LANCASTER – Authorities in Lancaster County have issued an arrest warrant for a man involved in a domestic dispute. On Friday, September 23rd around 9 a.m, police were dispatched to a residence in the first block of Diller Avenue in New Holland. Officers arrived and spoke with a female victim who stated that she had been involved in an altercation with a man identified as 34-year-old Mark Mabry of New Holland. The victim stated that Mabry had threatened to hurt her and then began to choke her. Mabry had left the residence prior to the arrival of police. Anyone with information on Mabry’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Holland Police at 717-354-4646.

