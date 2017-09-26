Adult Education & Family Literacy Week In PA

HARRISBURG – This week is “National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week” in Pennsylvania. The purpose of the designation is to raise awareness about the importance and value of literacy for our individual and collective well being. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, whose mother is a teacher, said that literacy starts well before a child ever enters a classroom. He said studies have shown that parents who read to their children help them to be exposed to millions more words than those who have not read to them. Martin said that illiterate individuals who fail to graduate from high school are more susceptible to unemployment and poverty and have a 50% increased risk of hospitalization.

