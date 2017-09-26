Commonwealth Flags At Half Staff Honoring Congressmen

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags throughout the state to fly at half-staff to honor two former U.S. Congressmen from Pennsylvania. Congressman Bill Goodling passed away at age 89 on Sunday, September 17. He represented the 19th Congressional District, which is a portion of southcentral Pennsylvania, from 1975 to 2001. Congressman Joseph McDade passed away at age 85 on Sunday, September 24. He represented Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, representing parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania from 1963 until 1999. The Commonwealth flag shall remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, September 29. The U.S. flag shall remain at full-staff during this tribute.

Related