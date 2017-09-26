Medical Marijuana Comments Sought By PA Health Department

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health is encouraging patients and their caregivers to provide comments on the proposed regulations for their participation in the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Patients and caregivers can view the draft regulations and provide feedback by visiting the Medical Marijuana portion of the Department of Health website. Comments will be accepted until October 2. PA’s Medical Marijuana Program became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are Pennsylvania residents and under a physician’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Act. Information is also available at www.health.pa.gov.

