New Soybean Processing Plant In Lancaster County

BAINBRIDGE – Gov. Tom Wolf, state, and local officials joined Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue to celebrate the opening of Pennsylvania’s first large-scale, commercial soybean processing plant in Bainbridge, Lancaster County. The plant will create 35 jobs and hundreds more in the state’s supply and distribution chain for agricultural products. The plant also promises to more than double the state’s soybean processing capacity, providing better prices and increased demand for area soybean farmers’ crops. The facility faced opposition over emissions of a federally designated hazardous air pollutant, but state regulators say it will operate under the most restrictive state and federal limits.



