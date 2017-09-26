PA Elections Official Thinks Hackers Sought Voter Records

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top elections official, Secretary of State Pedro Cortes thinks Russian hackers who tried to access the state’s election systems last year had hoped to alter voter registration records in an effort to sow confusion and frustration. Cortes said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given him little information about the supposed attempts after a homeland security official first informed his agency in a call Friday that Pennsylvania was one of 21 states said to have been targeted. Cortes says all evidence points to the hackers’ attempts being unsuccessful. He says Pennsylvania will seek more information about the matter, including why it took so long for the federal government to notify them.

Related