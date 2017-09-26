Tackling Hunger In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – Hunger-Free Lancaster County, a county-wide coalition of business, faith-based, school, non-profit, and public-sector organizations with a goal of ensuring sustainable access to three healthy meals a day for all Lancastrians by 2018, has issued its second annual report. Mike Brubaker, who chairs the coalition, says one of the most significant accomplishments this year was the increase in and heightened attention to providing fresh produce and protein-rich meals. He said they worked hard to overcome the challenges of perishability, access, and seasonality. He added that true food security means so much more than just a full stomach. Healthy families build healthy communities and healthier food sharing also means busier Lancaster County farms and less food waste. For more information or to find out how you can help, visit www.hungerfreelancaster.org.

Related